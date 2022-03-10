Congress concedes defeat in Punjab; Sidhu congratulates AAP

Sidhu said, "The voice of the people is the voice of God... Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab ... Congratulations to AAP"

The Congress party has conceded its defeat in the Punjab assembly elections.

State party president Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "The voice of the people is the voice of God... Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab ... Congratulations to Aap"

Sidhu's remarks sparked off a Twitter frenzy with many users squarely blaming him for the party's downfall. Some users blamed Sidhu for personally handing over the election to AAP. Others mocked the cricketer-turned-politician for constantly and successfully highlighting the incumbent Congress government's failures in Punjab.

There were also those who appealed to Sidhu to leave politics and return to comedy or commentary. Let's check out some of the responses.

