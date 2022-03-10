Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress concedes defeat in Punjab; Sidhu congratulates AAP

    Sidhu said, "The voice of the people is the voice of God... Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab ... Congratulations to AAP"

    Pubjab Election 2022 Results Congress concedes defeat in Punjab Sidhu congratulates AAP
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    The Congress party has conceded its defeat in the Punjab assembly elections.

    State party president Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "The voice of the people is the voice of God... Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab ... Congratulations to Aap"

    Sidhu's remarks sparked off a Twitter frenzy with many users squarely blaming him for the party's downfall. Some users blamed Sidhu for personally handing over the election to AAP. Others mocked the cricketer-turned-politician for constantly and successfully highlighting the incumbent Congress government's failures in Punjab.

    There were also those who appealed to Sidhu to leave politics and return to comedy or commentary. Let's check out some of the responses.

     

     

     

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh loses from his bastion Patiala

    Also Read: Let the celebrations begin: EC lifts ban on victory processions

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assembly Election 2022: EC withdraws blanket ban on victory processions-dnm

    Let the celebrations begin: EC lifts ban on victory processions

    Punjab Election 2022 Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh loses from his bastion Patiala gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh loses from his bastion Patiala

    Goa Election 2022 Result: People have rejected scamsters, outsiders - BJP's Vishwajit Rane

    Goa Election 2022 Result: People have rejected scamsters, outsiders - BJP's Vishwajit Rane

    Manipur Election 2022: Will surely win if BJP didn't manipulate EVMs, says JD(U) leader Brinda-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: Will surely win if BJP didn't manipulate EVMs, says JD(U) leader Brinda

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP will become Congress replacement says Raghav Chadha gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP will become Congress' replacement soon, says Raghav Chadha

    Recent Stories

    Chiranjeevi gets emotional as a Telugu doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without his pets RCB

    Chiranjeevi gets emotional as a Telugu doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without his pets

    Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami Masters over travel ban-ayh

    Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami Masters over travel ban

    Assembly Election 2022: EC withdraws blanket ban on victory processions-dnm

    Let the celebrations begin: EC lifts ban on victory processions

    Punjab Election 2022 Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh loses from his bastion Patiala gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh loses from his bastion Patiala

    Shane Warne final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room-ayh

    Warne's final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon