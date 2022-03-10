Let the celebrations begin: EC lifts ban on victory processions

The poll body had banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday easing the Covid-related guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting, withdrew the blanket ban on victory procession. However, the poll body has said, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of SDMA and preventive measures, imposed by concerned district authorities.

In a statement, the poll panel said keeping in mind the current status of Covid-19 in these states, it has “decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession.”

“During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments,” the statement said.

The poll body had banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states. In its detailed order, the Election Commission has said not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive their victory certificate for the March 10 election result.

