The Rouse Avenue court recorded former MLA Alka Lamba's statement in a protest case from 2024 where charges have been framed against her. The case pertains to a protest for women's reservation. The matter is listed for further hearing on April 27.

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday recorded the statement of former MLA Alka Lamba in a protest case lodged against her by the Delhi Police. The court has framed charges against her in this case.

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An FIR was registered against her at the Parliament Street Police Station in 2024. This case pertains to a protest in favour of women's reservation in 2024.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar recorded the statement of Alka Lamba and listed the matter on April 27 for further hearing.

Lamba's Legal Challenges

The Rouse Avenue court had issued a summons to Alka Lamba after taking cognisance of the charge sheet. She is an accused in a case of alleged violation of the prohibitory order, deterring public servants from doing their duty, etc.

On February 25, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Delhi police on a plea moved by former MLA Alka Lamba seeking the quashing of the FIR against her.

Her revision against the framing of charges was rejected by the Rouse Avenue court on February 6. Thereafter, she moved to the high court against the dismissal.

Special Judge (MP-MLA) Dig Vinay Singh had dismissed the revision moved by Alka Lamba, terming the order of charges as appropriate. " As there is no patent illegality, perversity or jurisdictional error in the impugned order, the present Revision Petition fails and is dismissed," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said on February 6.

While dismissing the revision, the court had observed, " In the considered opinion of this Court, the Trial Court has exercised its judicial mind to sift through the statements of eyewitnesses and the electronic evidence and has concluded that a prima facie case exists."

The standard for framing charges is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt but "sufficient ground for proceeding," the court had said. The court has also opined that the arguments regarding the lack of independent witnesses, the absence of injuries, and the nature of dissent are defences to be established during the trial and cannot be prejudged.

Court Frames Charges

On January 14, the Rouse Avenue court formally framed charges against Alka Lamba. She had denied the charges and claimed a trial.

Earlier, on December 19, the court had directed that the charges be framed, and said, " This court is of the considered opinion that there exists a prima facie case against the accused, namely, Alka Lamba, for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 132/221/223(a)/285 BNS."

"Accordingly, the charge is directed to be framed against the accused under the above-mentioned provisions," the court had ordered. (ANI)