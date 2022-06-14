Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prophet row: Thane city police website hacked, demands an apology to Muslims

    In minutes, the message on the website became viral across the city. The police created a squad to solve the hacker's link and restore the site sooner.

    Prophet row: Thane city police website hacked, demands an apology to Muslims - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thane, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    The unknown persons allegedly hacked the Thane City Police's official website on Tuesday morning. The hackers claimed to be members of an Islamic group and sought an apology from the police for not understanding their issues.

    The site is being repaired by a team from the Cyber Crime cell, according to the police.

    When visiting Thane City Police's official website, www.thanecity.gov.in, a notice states that the One Hat Cyber Team has hacked the site. "Hello Indian Government, Hello Everyone!!" reads the message. You seem to have a problem with the Islamic religion regularly. You don't seem to understand tolerance, do you? We're too lazy to deal with trash the way you do. Please hurry up and apologise to Muslims everywhere!! When our Apostle is insulted, we do not remain silent."

    In minutes, the message on the website became viral across the city. The police created a squad to solve the hacker's link and restore the site sooner. "We are working on repairing the website," a cyber cell officer said. "Once the website is back to normal, we will issue an official statement."

    The official added that an inquiry had been launched, and a case would be brought soon.

    Also read: Protestors assault Ketaki Chitale outside police station; 5 facts about the actress

    Also read: Who is Ketaki Chitale? Marathi actor arrested by Thane police

    Also read: Cops affected by coronavirus: Another police official tests positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi to witness rain today; mercury likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius - adt

    Delhi to witness rain today; mercury likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius

    Here is how India's future-ready soldier would look like

    Here's how India's future-ready soldier would look like

    Pizza chain worker mercilessly attacked by three girls in Indore; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Pizza chain worker mercilessly attacked by three girls in Indore; horrifying video goes viral

    AGNIPATH New inititative to allow Indian youth to serve in Armed Forces

    AGNIPATH scheme launched: Armed Forces to get 45000 new 'Agniveers'

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video - gps

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason-ayh

    Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

    Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson s symptoms gcw

    Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms

    Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan were in love? Here's what late actor friend Samuel Haokip said RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan were in love? Here's what late actor friend Samuel Haokip said

    Delhi to witness rain today; mercury likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius - adt

    Delhi to witness rain today; mercury likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius

    Here is how India's future-ready soldier would look like

    Here's how India's future-ready soldier would look like

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon