Prophet row: Thane city police website hacked, demands an apology to Muslims

The unknown persons allegedly hacked the Thane City Police's official website on Tuesday morning. The hackers claimed to be members of an Islamic group and sought an apology from the police for not understanding their issues.

The site is being repaired by a team from the Cyber Crime cell, according to the police.

When visiting Thane City Police's official website, www.thanecity.gov.in, a notice states that the One Hat Cyber Team has hacked the site. "Hello Indian Government, Hello Everyone!!" reads the message. You seem to have a problem with the Islamic religion regularly. You don't seem to understand tolerance, do you? We're too lazy to deal with trash the way you do. Please hurry up and apologise to Muslims everywhere!! When our Apostle is insulted, we do not remain silent."

In minutes, the message on the website became viral across the city. The police created a squad to solve the hacker's link and restore the site sooner. "We are working on repairing the website," a cyber cell officer said. "Once the website is back to normal, we will issue an official statement."

The official added that an inquiry had been launched, and a case would be brought soon.

