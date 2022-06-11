Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prophet row: Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the deadly violence that rocked Ranchi.

    Prophet row: Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
    Ranchi, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 6:57 PM IST

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the deadly violence that rocked Ranchi, a senior official said. 

    A two-member committee, comprising senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Latkar, was formed to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 people injured, the official told PTI. 

    Also read: Prophet row: 'Remember, every Friday is followed by... ' - UP official warns rioters

    The committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government in a week, he said. 

    Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to probe the incident. 

    "Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence," he said. 

    Also read: Prophet row: Violence & vandalism grips several states over demand to arrest Nupur Sharma

    Violent protests broke out in the state capital on Friday over the inflammatory comments made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

    (With inputs from PTI)

