Prophet row: Violence & vandalism grips several states over demand to arrest Nupur Sharma

In Delhi, the protesters massed outside the historic Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Image Credit: PTI

Protests broke out in some states on Friday, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries, with demonstrators in Jharkhand injuring a few policemen. Also read: Prophet controversy: Kangana backs Nupur Sharma; says she's entitled to her opinions

Image Credit: PTI

At the same time, authorities in Jammu imposed a curfew in a few areas, and parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown. At some places, the protesters pelted the police with stones prompting the latter to baton charge them and use tear gas shells. Internet services were snapped in the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns and Srinagar city of Kashmir as a precautionary measure. In Srinagar, protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places, with the demonstrators holding placards.

Image Credit: Twitter

In Delhi, the protesters massed outside the historic Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Some of the people, who gathered on the steps of the mosque, carried placards and shouted slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit. Also read: Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family

Image Credit: PTI

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a demonstration on the varsity campus here and demanded the arrest of Sharma. They raised slogans and held placards that read -- 'Blasphemy is RSS's inborn language, Save India from them, Arrest Nupur Sharma' and 'Stop Attacking Muslim'.

Image Credit: PTI

In Jharkhand, some policemen were injured while trying to control demonstrators near Hanuman Temple situated on Ranchi's Main Road. Police fired in the air and resorted to baton charges to prevent protesters who spilt out on the road after the Friday prayers, pelted stones, and shouted slogans.

Image Credit: PTI

Police officials said the protests continued since morning and picked up tempo post-Friday prayers. Many shops and establishments kept their shutters down in protest against the controversial remarks.

Image Credit: PTI

Protests also broke out at several places in Uttar Pradesh, with policemen pelted with stones by people in Prayagraj and Saharanpur after Friday prayers. In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire, and an attempt was made to set ablaze a police vehicle.

Image Credit: PTI

Police used tear gas and batons to disperse the demonstrators, and peace was later restored, officials said, adding one policeman was hurt in Prayagraj. There was slogan-shouting against Sharma. In Saharanpur, the protesters demanded death sentence for her. There were also protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow. Sloganeering took place in Lucknow.

Image Credit: PTI

Hundreds of protesters blocked roads in different parts of the Howrah district in West Bengal. Some agitators clashed with personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on National Highway-6.

Image Credit: PTI

Police had to baton charge to disperse the crowd at Dhulagarh and Panchla, where the demonstrators pelted stones in retaliation, causing damage to nearby cars, police said. The protesters also blocked railway tracks between Fuleswar and Chengail stations in the Howrah-Kharagpur section from 1.22 pm, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Image Credit: PTI

In Gujarat, protests were held in some areas of Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Shops and markets in Muslim-dominated Dariyapur and Karanj areas in Ahmedabad remained shut, while in Dariyapur, several men and teenagers gathered on the main road with placards proclaiming love for the Prophet and demanding the arrest of Sharma.

Image Credit: PTI

Muslim community members staged protests in several cities of Maharashtra though no untoward incident was reported anywhere. In Panvel city in Navi Mumbai, at least 3,000 protesters, including around 1,000 women, took out a protest march, seeking the arrest of Sharma and Jindal. A delegation submitted a memorandum to the Panvel tehsildar, and the protest was over peacefully by 4 pm, said a local police official.

Image Credit: PTI

A protest was also held at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi, where a delegation submitted their demands to the Vashi Police Station. Similar protest gatherings or marches were held in Thane, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Pune.

Image Credit: PTI