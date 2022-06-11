Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prophet remarks row: Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma on June 25

    An FIR was registered against Nupur Sharma at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week after her comments about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 9:09 PM IST

    Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on June 25 concerning her objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an official said here on Saturday. 

    A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week after her comments about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy. 

    Police wanted to record her statement in the case and she has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on June 25, the official said. Earlier, police had asked for a video of the debate from the concerned news channel. 

    The BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, who had tweeted similar comments. Protests broke out in some states on Friday, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by the two.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 9:09 PM IST
