Project 'Hin-Chi' has been launched in Churachandpur, Manipur, by police and NCB to replace illicit poppy fields with legal crops. The initiative aims to provide sustainable livelihoods to 127 farming families to combat the drug menace.

In a significant move to combat the drug menace and provide sustainable livelihoods, the Churachandpur District Police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has officially launched Project 'Hin-Chi'. Meaning "Seeds of Life," the initiative aims to replace illicit poppy fields with legal, high-yield cash crops across the district's most vulnerable regions. The project marks a shift from purely punitive measures to a community-centric model of "risk to resilience," focusing on the socio-economic transformation of farming families.

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Project Implementation and Support

The initiative targets three sensitive areas within the district where poppy cultivation has historically been prevalent. By taking village chiefs and 127 beneficiary households "into confidence," the police and NCB have successfully encouraged a transition to lawful agriculture. To kickstart this transition, the following resources were distributed: 55,000 kg of ginger seeds, 450 kg of pea seeds and 6,500 banana saplings.

The project is bolstered by a ₹28 lakh Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) grant from Segula Technologies, a Chennai-based technology firm. This funding has allowed the District Police to provide high-quality seeds and saplings to farmers free of cost, removing the initial financial barrier to switching crops.

Long-Term Strategy and Monitoring

Project 'Hin-Chi' is designed to be more than a one-time distribution event. To ensure long-term success, a multi-agency monitoring system has been established: Joint teams from the District Police, NCB, and the local NGO NARPS will conduct regular site visits and the teams will assist farmers with crop management and, crucially, help establish market linkages to ensure that their legal produce fetches competitive prices.

A Model for the Future

According to an official statement, 'Hin-Chi' symbolises hope and a safer, self-reliant future for the people of Churachandpur. By providing a viable economic alternative, the authorities aim to permanently dismantle the grip of the illegal drug trade on local communities. While the project is in its infancy, the collaborative effort between law enforcement, corporate donors, and local farmers is being viewed as a potential blueprint for other regions in Manipur struggling with illicit cultivation. (ANI)