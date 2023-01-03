Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares joyful moment with Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra

While on stage, the Gandhi siblings were seen sharing happy moments together. Priyanka Gandhi praised her brother Rahul Gandhi for his endurance despite 'all forces being used against' him a speech.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh and was welcomed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Priyanka Gandhi praised former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his endurance despite 'all forces being used against' him in her welcome speech. She congratulated the Congress MP on covering approximately 3,000 kilometres during the Yatra.

While on stage together, the Gandhi siblings were seen sharing happy moments, which have now gone viral on the internet. During the event, they were seen laughing together while seated next to each other on the stage. Taking to Twitter, the All India Mahila Congress also shared photos of the joyful moments.

Previously, Rahul Gandhi posted an image of himself with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, with the caption, "I am distributing the love in the country that I received from her (Sonia Gandhi)."

In September 2022, the Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari and will conclude in Srinagar in January. The party plans to travel more than 3,500 kilometres in total. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to travel nearly 120 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh. Amarjit Singh Dulat, former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) secretary, and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah are among those who joined the Yatra on Tuesday.

