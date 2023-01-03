Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares joyful moment with Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    While on stage, the Gandhi siblings were seen sharing happy moments together. Priyanka Gandhi praised her brother Rahul Gandhi for his endurance despite 'all forces being used against' him a speech. 
     

    Watch Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares joyful moment with Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh and was welcomed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. 

    Priyanka Gandhi praised former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his endurance despite 'all forces being used against' him in her welcome speech. She congratulated the Congress MP on covering approximately 3,000 kilometres during the Yatra.

    While on stage together, the Gandhi siblings were seen sharing happy moments, which have now gone viral on the internet. During the event, they were seen laughing together while seated next to each other on the stage. Taking to Twitter, the All India Mahila Congress also shared photos of the joyful moments. 

     

     

    Previously, Rahul Gandhi posted an image of himself with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, with the caption, "I am distributing the love in the country that I received from her (Sonia Gandhi)."

     

    In September 2022, the Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari and will conclude in Srinagar in January. The party plans to travel more than 3,500 kilometres in total. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to travel nearly 120 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh. Amarjit Singh Dulat, former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) secretary, and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah are among those who joined the Yatra on Tuesday. 

    Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Delhi; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to walk entire 120-km stretch in UP

    Also Read: 'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Also Read: 'Rahul Gandhi wants India to surrender before China': BJP slams Congress

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi wants India to surrender before China BJP slams Congress AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi wants India to surrender before China': BJP slams Congress

    India never encourages war, but if it's forced.... warns Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -adt

    'India never encourages war, but if it's forced....' warns Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Kanjhawala accident: Victim's friend reveals why she fled after accident; check details AJR

    Kanjhawala accident: Victim's friend reveals why she fled after accident; check details

    Who is Justice BV Nagarathna in line to be India first woman CJI gcw

    Who is Justice BV Nagarathna, in line to be India's first woman CJI?

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Recent Stories

    football 'Hi Riyadh' Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles after completing Al-Nassr medical; gears up for Saudi Arabian challenge snt

    'Hi Riyadh': Ronaldo all smiles after completing Al-Nassr medical; gears up for Saudi Arabian challenge

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    Rahul Gandhi wants India to surrender before China BJP slams Congress AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi wants India to surrender before China': BJP slams Congress

    India never encourages war, but if it's forced.... warns Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -adt

    'India never encourages war, but if it's forced....' warns Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon