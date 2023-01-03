Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Delhi; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to walk entire 120-km stretch in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra throughout its 120-km Uttar Pradesh leg beginning Tuesday. This will be her first major public appearance in Uttar Pradesh since leading the party's campaign for the 2022 assembly elections.

After a nine-day break, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its second leg from the national capital, Delhi, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The yatra, led by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, began on Tuesday morning at the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate. After passing through the busy Outer Ring Road, it will enter Uttar Pradesh by the afternoon.

As Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the march throughout the 120-km Uttar Pradesh leg beginning Tuesday. This will be her first major public appearance in Uttar Pradesh since leading the party's campaign for the 2022 assembly elections.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress' biggest public outreach in decades, will arrive in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, this afternoon.

Congress leader Deepak Singh tweeted, "Priyankaji would walk the 120-kilometres of Rahulji's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. The party workers are excited as the yatra has sparked widespread enthusiasm among the people."

The yatra will pass through 11 assembly constituencies in three Uttar Pardesh districts before entering Haryana on its way to Jammu and Kashmir, where it will conclude in Srinagar in January.

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second time last year, Priyanka Gandhi led a women-centric campaign.

According to Congress workers, Priyanka Gandhi is expected to play a prominent role in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the national elections in 2024.

Despite invitations to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party will not participate in the march and have expressed best wishes for the yatra.

The Janata Dal (United), which leads Bihar's ruling coalition alongside the Congress, will join the yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra will travel through Uttar Pradesh for two days before arriving in Haryana's Panipat on Thursday evening.



