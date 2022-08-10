Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida assault case: Arrogance crumbles, Shrikant Tyagi regrets abusing 'sister'

    After the video went viral and Shrikant Tyagi was arrested, he said that the woman he abused and assaulted was like a sister to him and that someone was trying to politically decimate him.
     

    Noida, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested after being caught on camera harassing a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe complex, has spoken out about the intense uproar. Tyagi was remanded on 14-day police remand on Tuesday. After a big manhunt was initiated by Noida Police in response to a huge uproar caused by the video, which reached the highest levels of both the state and central governments, he was apprehended in Meerut days later.

    Tyagi expressed remorse and said the woman is like her sister as they were being escorted to court. He asserted that the argument was an attempt to destroy him politically. "I apologise for the event. She is like my sister, the event is political, and it was carried out to destroy me politically," Tyagi remarked as he was being led away from the court.

    In the video, Tyagi can be heard abusing the woman for wanting to remove Palm trees from the common area of the complex. The accused harassed the woman and even shoved her. He was arrested by the police for reportedly insulting the woman's modesty. Tyagi was subject to harsh punishment from the UP government, which had his buildings demolished for allegedly intruding on the common space of the community.

    Tyagi has been switching up his whereabouts and using several mobile devices to elude the police, according to Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, who provided more details on his arrest. He visited Rishikesh, Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut. Along with three other persons who had been harbouring him, he was taken into custody in Meerut. Six of his followers were detained by the police on Monday after they entered the Grand Omaxe society late on Sunday night without permission and inquired about the address of the woman that Tyagi had assaulted.

