New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the demise of soldiers killed in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers, saying "we will forever be indebted to our martyrs and their families."

"The martyrdom of many of our soldiers during the Indian Army's action against terrorists and military confrontation with Pakistan is extremely sad. Our army's brave Subedar Pawan Kumar ji, Sepoy M Murali Naik ji, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar ji, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz ji, Sergeant Surendra Kumar Moga, Rifleman Sunil Kumar and Rajouri Police Officer Raj Kumar Thapa ji have made the supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Apart from this, many civilians have also lost their lives," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with the bereaved families in this difficult time. We will always be indebted to our martyrs and their families," she added.

Earlier, Border Security Forces Constable Deepak Chingakham succumbed to injuries sustained in cross-border firing by the Pakistan Rangers in RS Pura, Jammu division, during the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

DG BSF and All Ranks paid condolences to Deepak Chingakham."DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in cross border fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today, on 11th May 2025," BSF said in a post on X.

BSF also confirmed that Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area of Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz.

The LG honoured the soldier's sacrifice, offering condolences to his family and praying for their strength in this hour of grief.

On Sunday, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said five soldiers lost their lives in Operation Sindoor.

"I pay my solemn homage to my five fallen colleagues and brothers from the armed forces and civilians who tragically lost their lives in Operation Sindoor. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families...Their sacrifices shall always be remembered,"Ghai said.

The Indian Armed Forces' May 7 precision strikes under Operation Sindoor have dismantled nine major terror camps associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoK, and the other four in Pakistan.

Among the destroyed camps in Pakistan, two of those, Muridke and Bhawalpur stand out more, as they not only serve as residences for major commanders but also serve as epicentres for radicalisation and various training courses on intelligence and arms handling for Laskar as well as Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Among the key terror operatives eliminated in the operation was Rauf Azhar the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar the Jaish Chief. Rauf Azhar a proscribed terrorist is wanted for his part in the conspiracy to hijack IC-814.