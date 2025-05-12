The talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan, which were scheduled for 12 pm, have been delayed. The discussions are now expected to take place later in the evening

The Line of Control (LoC) and border areas in Jammu and Kashmir have remained "largely peaceful," for the first time in 19 days, according to Indian Army, marking the first calm night following a week of missile and drone strikes. India, however, has that its forces remain on high alert, and western border states continue to monitor the situation closely.

Tensions escalated dramatically after Pakistani terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor in retaliation. The Indian forces targeted nine terror camps, locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reportedly killing over 100 terrorists and inflicting significant damage on terror infrastructure.

Pakistan responded with its own missile and drone attacks, leading to severe and punitive strikes by the Indian forces, compelling the Pakistan Army to seek de-escalation. And a ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10. The ceasefire was announced late Saturday, with both nations agreeing to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea effective immediately.

However, within hours, Pakistan violated the truce, prompting India to issue a stern warning that further breaches would be met with stronger response.