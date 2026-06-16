Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with students over repeated paper leaks, calling it a systemic issue. Rahul Gandhi will lead a series of student conventions in Kota, Allahabad, Patna, and Delhi to address examination scandals.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed solidarity with students affected by repeated examination paper leaks, saying those holding public office should understand the hardships and suffering faced by students and their families.

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Addressing the issue, Gandhi said, "All of us who have public responsibility should stand with students and understand the kind of difficulty and suffering they have been through. Every paper is leaked. Their parents are taking loans for them" She said the issue was not an isolated incident but pointed to a deeper systemic problem that needs urgent attention. "There is a deep systematic problem, and we should solve this together. Paper leak is not a one-time issue; it is there. We need to make a change," Gandhi added. The Congress leader stressed the need for comprehensive reforms in the examination system to restore the confidence of students and ensure that their hard work is not undermined by recurring irregularities.

Rahul Gandhi to Spearhead Nationwide Campaign

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will spearhead a series of large student conventions across the country beginning in Kota on June 17 as the Congress steps up its campaign over alleged "examination scandals" and issues affecting youth.

According to Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, the events will later be held in Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14, bringing together students, job aspirants, youth organisations and educators. "Rahul Gandhi will conduct a series of large student conventions starting with Kota (17 June), Allahabad (10 July), Patna (11 July) and Delhi (14 July), bringing together students, aspirants, youth organisations, educators, and all those directly affected by examination scandals," Venugopal said.

The senior Congress leader stated that as part of this nationwide campaign, the party will reiterate Rahul Gandhi's call to mobilise students through extensive outreach by the NSUI, Youth Congress, PCCs, DCCs, and local units across the country. "Physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools, and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings, and direct engagement with students will be undertaken on a massive scale," Venugopal said.

This comes after NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The exam has been rescheduled for June 21. (ANI)