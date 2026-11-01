BRS leader KTR criticized Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy, calling them hypocrites ahead of the INDIA bloc's Delhi rally for protesting against alleged vote theft while facing their own political controversies and defection allegations.

KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress Leaders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ahead of their planned participation in the INDIA bloc mega rally scheduled to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Taking a sarcastic swipe at the two leaders, Rama Rao described the pairing as an "MLA-Chor" accompanying a "Vote-For-Note-Chor" to protest against alleged vote theft in Delhi.

In a post on X, KTR accused Rahul Gandhi of encouraging the defection of 10 BRS MLAs to the Congress in Telangana and targeted Revanth Reddy over the alleged 'Vote for Note' controversy. "An MLA-Chor in tow with a Vote-For-Note-Chor protesting against Vote Chori in Delhi tomorrow! Just Congress Things…I guess @RahulGandhi who encouraged defection of 10 BRS MLAs to Congress in Telangana is sitting in a dharna with his ‘Vote for Note’ Champion scamster Revanth Reddy against Vote Chori in the Country. I rest my case Long Live Indian Democracy! 🇮🇳. Jai Hind Jai Telangana," said KTR.

INDIA Bloc Mega Rally Preparations

KTR's remarks came ahead of the November 1 INDIA Bloc Mega Rally, which is scheduled to be held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Ahead of the Rally, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally in Delhi would witness massive participation, claiming that people from across the country were travelling to the national capital to attend the event.

Congress Anticipates Large Turnout

Speaking about the preparations for the rally, Venugopal said that despite the difficulties, the opposition was determined to make it one of the biggest rallies Delhi had ever witnessed. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Come what may, whatever difficulty is there, this is going to be one of the biggest rallies Delhi has ever seen. The entire country is coming to Delhi tomorrow."

Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called upon people to join a march in the national capital before reaching Ramlila Maidan for a scheduled mega rally by the INDIA bloc on November 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. In a post on X, Gandhi announced the route and timing of the walk. "See you tomorrow, let's walk together," he said. According to the post, the walk will begin at the Minto Road junction near Connaught Place at 12 noon on Sunday, proceed to Ajmeri Gate and end at Ramlila Maidan. However, Delhi Police sources said no permission had been sought for a march starting from Connaught Place. (ANI)