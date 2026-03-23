Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a Parliament discussion on the West Asia conflict to allow the opposition to present its views. This followed PM Modi's address on the conflict's economic, security, and humanitarian challenges for India.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday demanded a discussion in Parliament on the conflict in West Asia. Talking to reporters, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken in Lok Sabha on the impact of West Asia conflict on India, and there should be a discussion on the issue so that the opposition can also present its views.

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"He has made the country aware of the situation. There should be a discussion on this issue in the Parliament so that we can also present our views," Priyanka Gandhi said.

PM addresses Lok Sabha on conflict's impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke in Lok Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the wide-ranging challenges it has posed for India.

"This war has also posed unprecedented challenges for India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian as well. India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries. The region where this war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries of the world. In particular, a large part of our needs for crude oil and gas is met by this very region," PM Modi said.

Measures to ensure energy supply

He informed the House that the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers amid the uncertainty in supply.

"As we all know, the country imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth. LPG production in the country is also being increased," he added.

He also noted that India has strategic petroleum reserves of more than 5.3 million metric tons.

Several Opposition MPs have demanded a discussion on the conflict between US-Israel and Iran and its impact on India's energy security. (ANI)