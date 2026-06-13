The Viksit Porbandar Furniture Park Summit, chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, has concluded, paving the way for a world-class furniture park. A 100-hectare site has been identified, and a shipbuilding cluster is also proposed for the region.

The Viksit Porbandar Furniture Park Summit, chaired by Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya, concluded successfully in Porbandar on Saturday. The summit brought together leading furniture industry entrepreneurs, exporters, local business leaders, and representatives of major trade organisations to discuss the development of a world-class Furniture Park in Porbandar as part of the vision of Viksit Porbandar, Viksit Gujarat, and Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Project Overview

According to a press release by Gujarat CMO, a 100-hectare site near Porbandar has been identified for the proposed Furniture Park, with land acquisition processes underway through coordination between the Government of Gujarat and the Government of India. A Shipbuilding Cluster near Kuchhdi has also been proposed. Participating industrialists appreciated Porbandar's strategic coastal location, global trade connectivity, and supportive ecosystem, and will visit the proposed project sites at Bharwada, Kuchhdi, and nearby areas on June 14.

Ministerial Vision and Support

Addressing the summit, Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised the importance of industrial development. He described Porbandar as an ideal destination aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of port-led industrialisation due to its coastline, land availability, supportive local leadership, and investor-friendly environment. He explained that the Furniture Park will provide design centres, skill development facilities, and all essential infrastructure under one umbrella, while assuring investors of full government support and consideration of their suggestions.

The initiative forms part of a broader vision by the Gujarat Maritime Board, the Central Government, and the State Government to develop Porbandar into a model port-based industrial hub. Gujarat aims to increase port cargo handling capacity from 600 million metric tonnes to 3,000 million metric tonnes by 2047, supported by projects such as the Furniture Park and Shipbuilding Cluster, the release said.

Porbandar's Strategic Advantages

Forest, Environment and Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia stated that the Furniture Park reflects Mandaviya's long-term vision. He highlighted Porbandar's centuries-old maritime trade links with Africa and Gulf countries, and the present number of around 4,500 fishing boats is operational. He also noted the region's tourism strengths, including proximity to Dwarka and Somnath, Barda Hills with 24 lions, and Mokarsagar Bird Sanctuary.

Highlighting Porbandar's advantages for investors, the Minister stated that land prices are significantly lower compared to the Vapi-Ahmedabad Golden Corridor, making land and labour more affordable. As a hub for wind and solar energy, the region can provide a quality power supply to industries. In terms of connectivity, Porbandar is exceptionally well connected through five national highways, broad-gauge railway links, and a seaport with a nine-metre draft, where shipbuilding and repair facilities will be expanded in the future.

"In the aviation sector, the runway of the historic Porbandar Airport is being extended from 1,300 metres to 3,000 metres, and daily flights to Ahmedabad and Mumbai will commence from June 25," the minister said.

Assuring full government support, he stated that both the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat are partners in this project. "The State Government will soon announce one of the country's most attractive Industrial Policies and a new Data Centre Policy, while the Shipbuilding Policy has already been approved. Gujarat is now poised to become a hub not only for traditional industries such as textiles and pharmaceuticals but also for future-oriented sectors, including semiconductors and space technology," he said. Referring to the transformed administrative work culture under the leadership of the Prime Minister, he added that the government remains committed to industry-friendly policies aimed at holistic development and employment generation. Fast-track approvals for this project will be ensured at every level, from the Collector's Office to Gandhinagar. He also expressed confidence that, with technological collaboration from South Korea, Porbandar would achieve significant global growth in the shipbuilding sector.

International and Industry Perspectives

British Deputy High Commissioner Steve Hickling congratulated all stakeholders on the remarkable initiative to develop Porbandar as a "Global Furniture Hub." Expressing pride in visiting the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, he stated that Gujarat is a key engine of India's economic growth and contributes more than 30 per cent of the country's exports.

Drawing from his experience in the private sector, he described entrepreneurs as the true drivers of the economy and praised the successful blend of traditional and modern industries in Porbandar. He also expressed hope that the furniture industry of Porbandar would expand into markets in the United Kingdom.

Vice Chairman and CEO of the Gujarat Maritime Board, Ajay Kumar, presented detailed information about the proposed Shipbuilding Cluster Project at Kuchhdi. Industry Commissioner P. Swaroop also delivered a holistic presentation on why Porbandar is the most suitable location for the proposed Furniture Park.

Summit Proceedings

At the beginning of the programme, Porbandar District Collector SD Dhanani welcomed the dignitaries and guests through his introductory address. A cultural programme showcasing the rich and proud heritage of Porbandar and Saurashtra was also organised.

The release added that the summit was attended by Porbandar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sagar Modi, former Cabinet Minister Babubhai Bokhiria, more than 50 entrepreneurs from the furniture sector, and representatives of various industry associations from across the country. (ANI)