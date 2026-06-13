TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh hit out at party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay for meeting a Union Minister, accusing him of having a history of changing parties and misleading CM Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh said his past warnings about Bandyopadhyay were now being proven correct.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Saturday reacted to TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, alleging that the senior party leader had a history of changing political affiliations. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh criticised Bandyopadhyay and said that former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given him "positions and honour."

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"Mamata didi gave positions and honour to these people, and this is what these people give in return. Sudip Bandyopadhyay has a history of changing parties," Ghosh said. He further alleged that Bandyopadhyay's politics had survived by misleading Banerjee and claimed that he had previously raised concerns about him within the party. "We had said that he is not good and his politics worked only by misleading Mamata didi. I was once suspended by the party for it. Today, it is being proved that what I said that day was correct," he added.

Ghosh on CID notice

Responding to a question on a CID notice issued to him, Ghosh said he "will cooperate" with the investigation.

'BJP creating atmosphere of fear'

Earlier on Friday, Ghosh alleged that the BJP was trying to create an atmosphere of fear and threat in the state. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said action should also be taken against BJP leaders for their remarks during election campaigns in the state. "When big leaders of the BJP were coming here before elections, they indulged in a lot of 'dialoguebaazi'. Action should be taken against that as well. They are now in power, and they are doing this to create an atmosphere of fear, an atmosphere of threat," Ghosh said.

Ghosh refrains from commenting on Abhishek Banerjee

On the CID reaching the residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Ghosh refrained from commenting on the matter and said Abhishek Banerjee was capable of responding for himself. "Abhishek Banerjee is capable enough to explain his own issues. I have no comments on that." (ANI)