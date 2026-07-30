Opposition parties, led by Congress, protested alleged police action against students. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in Parliament, while other MPs sought his accountability as Delhi Police is under his ministry.

Opposition Demands Amit Shah's Presence in Parliament

The Congress and other opposition parties continued their protest against the alleged police action on student protests linking Home Minister Amit Shah to it.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should come to the House when asked whether he should be present in Parliament today. Responding to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Yes, he should come," referring to Amit Shah's expected presence in the House. The remarks come amid a political standoff between the ruling party and the Opposition, with Congress leaders seeking the Home Minister's response on issues being raised in Parliament.

Protest at Makar Dwar Over Multiple Issues

Earlier, Opposition MPs on Thursday began a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The protest comes hours before the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.

Opposition Outlines Key Demands

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the Opposition's protest was aimed at highlighting the alleged police action against students during the July 20 demonstration and accused the Centre of failing to honour assurances allegedly given to the protesters. "These protests are happening every day. The way they treated the students, and afterwards, when discussions were held with the government by the students who were protesting, some promises were made to them, that no arrests would be made, no FIRs would be filed, and the government would not go after anyone," he said.

He said the Opposition had raised three demands before the government: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a statement in Parliament on the alleged police action, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "There were three demands. One, Pradhan should resign. Second, they should come to the House and make a statement--which they haven't done--regarding police atrocities. Third, the Prime Minister should apologise. Two demands are still remaining," Hussain said.

Accountability Sought from Home Ministry

Questioning the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the debate, Hussain said the Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry, and therefore the Home Minister must answer questions regarding the alleged police action. "Under whom does the Delhi Police fall? Under whose supervision do they work? From whom do they take directions?... The ministry that comes under Amit Shah ji, the police that comes under him--do those directions come from the Home Minister or the Railway Minister?" he asked. (ANI)