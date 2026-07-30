BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad is confident of a 'resounding' victory for the NDA in the Bankipur bypoll, citing development. Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishore alleges police intimidation and predicts a 'crushing defeat' for the BJP.

BJP Confident of Victory, Cites Development

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the BJP-led NDA would secure a "resounding" victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, highlighting the development work carried out in the constituency and across Patna. After casting his vote in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, Prasad said, "I have been a voter for Nitin Nabin back when he used to contest elections, and he is a voter of mine as the MP for Patna Sahib. So, there is a bond of affection, and the people here have witnessed the work accomplished in Bankipur and across Patna city."

"The goal is to carry that process of development forward, and the victory will be a resounding one... The public knows exactly whom they want to stand with," he told ANI. Prasad's wife, Maya Shankar, appealed to people to exercise their franchise and participate in the electoral process. "We should celebrate this system and encourage people to come out and vote. Everyone should vote for whoever they want, wherever they want. The choice is theirs, but coming out to vote is our right, and we should exercise that right," she told ANI.

Prasad's son, Aditya Shankar Prasad, also urged voters to recognise the development achieved in Patna over the years. "Do not look at the Bankipur by-election just as an election. Look at the pace of development that has taken place here over the years. I have seen Patna in the 80s and 90s, and I am seeing Patna today--the difference is huge. Your one vote is extremely valuable. Governments are made or changed by votes, and representatives are elected through them," he told.

Meanwhile, Bihar government minister Ashok Choudhary and his wife Neeta Choudhary also cast their votes in the Bankipur Assembly by-election. "We are giving strength to the ideology we stand by... There is no contest in Bankipur," Ashok Choudhary said.

Prashant Kishore Alleges Police Intimidation

The voting is underway amid tight security in the Bankipur Assembly constituency, with Jan Suraaj founder and candidate Prashant Kishore alleging that the police administration was acting "completely one-sidedly" and intimidating voters to help the BJP. Kishore later arrived at the Gol Ghar polling station in Patna following reports of irregularities during voting and, amid a ruckus at the polling booth, alleged that Jan Suraaj workers were being systematically picked up from tables set up for the party's election campaign.

Kishore alleged that police personnel had been conducting raids at the homes of Jan Suraaj workers since Wednesday night. "People have a grievance that the police are harassing Jan Suraaj-supporting voters wherever they gather. Since yesterday evening alone, the police have arrested more than 20 people. Despite this, the situation is absolutely clear: the BJP is heading for a crushing defeat--there is no doubt about it. The police are making a desperate last-ditch effort, but you cannot intimidate four lakh voters through police action. People might be somewhat unsettled--which is why the voter turnout appears low--but ultimately, they will come out to vote. I appeal to the people: do not be afraid; step out and cast your vote. After all, this entire struggle is against this very regime of police high-handedness," he told ANI.

Kishore also visited different polling booths across Bankipur, where he interacted with voters and Jan Suraaj party workers, inspected polling arrangements and greeted people during his visit.

Election Background

Voting for the Bankipur Assembly by-election began on Thursday, with the counting of votes scheduled for August 3. The Bankipur seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, while Kishore is contesting the bypoll as the Jan Suraaj candidate. (ANI)