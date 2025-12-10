Priyanka Gandhi defended brother Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Germany visit by targeting PM Modi's foreign travels. This came after BJP leaders, including Pralhad Joshi, slammed the LoP as a 'part-time' politician for going abroad during Parliament.

'Modi spends half his time abroad': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Germany visit amid the winter session of Parliament, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends half of his working time outside the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Modi spends almost half his working time outside the country. Why are they raising questions about the Leader of the Opposition travelling?" Gandhi told reporters here.

BJP slams Rahul as 'part-time' leader

This comes after BJP leaders have attacked Rahul Gandhi, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi calling Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi a "part-time" political leader.

"Rahul Gandhi always spends most of his time abroad whenever Parliament is in session and later says that he doesn't get a chance to speak. Even during the Bihar elections, he was abroad. He is a part-time, not serious political leader," Joshi told reporters here.

Joshi dismisses ECI collusion claims

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Gandhi regarding the Election Commission of India "colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)", the Union Minister said that Congress blames EVM and EC when they lose.

"I want to ask him, what did you say when you won in Karnataka? When the INDI alliance won in Jharkhand, when you won in Telangana, what did you say? But when you lose, you blame the EVM, the Election Commission. They want to say that when there is a win, it's because of them, but when they lose, it's because of the system," Joshi said.

Rahul to attend Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Berlin visit has kicked off a fresh political storm, with the BJP slamming him for going abroad even as the Lok Sabha continues its crucial winter session.

Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe.

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has described the visit as a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the party's global engagement.

The IOC announced that Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, where Presidents of IOC chapters across Europe will gather to discuss NRI issues, Congress Party strengthening, and strategies to expand the party's ideological reach.

Ausaf Khan, President of IOC Austria, said the organisation is "honoured" to host Gandhi, noting the presence of senior leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Arathi Krishna.

"We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025. The event will bring together all Presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Rahul Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress Party, NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology. We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders. Ausaf Khan President IOC, Austria," Indian Overseas Congress' X post read.

BJP's 'Videsh Nayak' jibe

Calling him "Videsh Nayak", BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress leader for choosing a foreign tour over his duties as Leader of Opposition.

In a post shared on X, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best ! Going for a foreign tour ! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," adding that Rahul Gandhi had similarly been away during the Bihar elections.

"During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," Poonawalla's X post further read. (ANI)