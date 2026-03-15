Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged the Election Commission's timing for announcing poll dates favours the BJP. The EC has announced the schedule for assembly polls in four states and one UT, with voting to begin from April 9.

UBT MP Alleges EC Favours BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday criticised the timing of the Election Commission's announcement of assembly poll dates in four states and one Union Territory.

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Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi alleged it favours the BJP, as the Prime Minister and Home Minister have already held rallies and announced development projects in election-bound states. "The Election Commission is making announcements at a time when the Prime Minister's rallies have already taken place in the election-bound states, and he has announced development projects," she said. "Today, the Home Minister is also making announcements, and after all this is over, the Election Commission's announcement of election dates shows links between the BJP and the Election Commission... We hope that the voters' right to vote will not be snatched away through SIR," the UBT MP said.

Assembly Poll Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9.

Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase. While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase. Counting of votes for all five states and UTs is scheduled for May 4.

CEC Terms Polls 'Festival of Pride'

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar termed the assembly polls a "festival of pride" and urged first-time voters to participate enthusiastically.

The CEC made a special appeal to young and first-time voters, saying, "My dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life, exercising your democratic right, the right to vote. I urge you to participate enthusiastically in this great democratic exercise and cast your vote with pride, responsibility and confidence. Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation." (ANI)