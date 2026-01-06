Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge dismissed a court notice over his RSS comments as an 'intimidation tactic'. He vowed to continue raising questions about the organisation's funding, transparency, registration status, and accountability.

Kharge dismisses RSS notice as 'intimidation tactic'

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday dismissed reports of a special court in Bengaluru issuing notice to him over his comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it an attempt to use "intimidation tactics" against those raising valid questions about the organisation.

"They are trying intimidation tactics, it's nothing new. We are raising valid questions about RSS and their funding, and their existence. Just because you are a body of individuals, show me one rule in the country which says you should not be registered," Kharge said, emphasising that accountability applies to all institutions in the country.

"In a country where temples are held accountable, NGOs are held accountable, other associations of persons and bodies of individuals are held accountable. Why is RSS not held accountable? This is going to happen...The Constitution is still alive in India. RSS is not above the Constitution, nor am I," he added.

Questions on RSS Funding and Transparency

Earlier today, Kharge shared an article on the social media platform X, which reported that a special court had issued notices to him and fellow state minister Dinesh Gundurao in connection with a defamation complaint filed by an RSS member.

In his post, Kharge cited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that the organisation operates on donations from its volunteers and raised questions on the transparency of its operations. "The Body of Individuals' is using its stooges to file cases against us, simply because we are raising valid questions on RSS. RSS is the biggest impediment to the growth of the Nation. A RECAP: Mr Bhagwat has stated that the RSS functions through donations made by its volunteers. However, several legitimate questions arise regarding this claim: Who are these volunteers and how are they identified? What is the scale and nature of the donations made? Through what mechanisms or channels are these contributions received?" he said.

He further questioned, "If the RSS operates transparently, why are donations not made directly to the organisation under its own registered identity? How does the RSS sustain its financial and organisational structure without being a registered entity? Who compensates full-time pracharaks and meets the organisation's routine operational expenses? How are large-scale events, campaigns and outreach activities financed?"

Kharge also asked, "When swayamsevaks purchase uniforms or materials from "local offices", where are these funds accounted for? Who bears the cost of maintaining local offices and other infrastructure? These questions underscore a fundamental issue of transparency and accountability. Why does the RSS continue to remain unregistered despite its vast national presence and influence? When every religious or charitable institution in India is required to maintain financial transparency, what justifies the absence of similar accountability mechanisms for the RSS?" Kharge said. (ANI)