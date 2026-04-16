The Delhi High Court remarked that the Sentence Review Board seems influenced by public sentiment while hearing the premature release plea of Santosh Kumar Singh, a life convict in the 1996 Priyadarshini Mattoo rape and murder case.

HC Remarks on SRB's Decision-Making

The Delhi High Court on Thursday orally remarked that it seems the Sentence Review Board (SRB) is influenced by public sentiments. They remarked while allowing the early hearing application in the Santosh Kumar Singh premature release matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The high court said, " You (Santosh Kumar Singh) will get the objective treatment." Singh is a life Convict in the Priyadarshini Mattoo rape and murder case of 1996. He has undergone a custody for more than 30 years. He has challenged the SRB order denying his premature release.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani allowed the early hearing application and postponed the matter to April 20 from May 18. During the hearing, Justice Bhambhani acknowledged that though the crime is heinous and victim's family suffered loss. SRB seems to decide the plea as per public perception.

Parole Denied, Victim's Family Joins Proceedings

On March 19, the high court refused to extend the parole granted to Santosh Kumar Singh and asked him to surrender by Monday. Singh is a life convict in the Priyadarshini Mattoo murder case. Santosh Kumar Singh was on parole granted on 03.12.2025 by the High Court, which was in continuation of the furlough that the petitioner had availed by the order passed by the jail authorities.

"In view of the above, this court does not find any basis to continue the petitioner's parole any longer," Justice Bhambhani ordered on March 19. During the hearing, Advocate Urvika Suri, counsel for Hemant Mattoo, brother of the deceased, was also present, pursuant to the intimation issued on 13.01.2026. Advocate Urvika Suri wished to make submissions in the matter. She requested that a copy of the petition be furnished to her. After noting that the next-of-kin of the deceased/victim have not been intimated of the pendency of the present petition seeking premature release, ordered intimation to be sent.

Case Background and Legal History

SRB's Repeated Denial and Court's Intervention

On November 27, 2025, the Sentence Review Board (SRB) declined the premature release of Santosh Kumar Singh. His case was considered by the SRB Pursuant to the order of the High Court.

In July 2025, the Delhi High Court set aside the order of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) and directed that the plea of life Convict Santosh Kumar Singh. His plea for premature release was declined by the SRB. He was convicted and awarded a death sentence by the Delhi High Court for the murder of Priyadarshini Mattoo on January 16, 1996. His sentence was commuted by the Supreme Court. Santosh is the son of a former inspector general of police.

Justice Sanjeev Narula had set aside the recommendation of SRB and remanded the matter for consideration afresh. "I have seen some reformation in the petitioner," Justice Narula had said while pronouncing the order. The High Court had also given some directions for the consideration of the matter for premature release by the sentence review board. He had challenged the order of SRB in 2023.

From Acquittal to Life Imprisonment

Priyadarshini Mattoo was found dead in her house. A case of rape and murder was registered. Santosh Kumar Singh was acquitted by the trial court in 1999. There was a huge hue and cry.

The Prosecution had appealed against the acquittal in 2000. He was sentenced to death by the Delhi High Court on 30 October 2006. The Delhi High Court had heard the matter. His death sentence was commuted to a life sentence by the Supreme Court in October 2010. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)