A woman shared a heartwarming video of her parents seeing her off at a train station. Her mother kept smiling and waving while her father recorded the farewell as the train moved away. They continued watching until the train disappeared from view. Khushi captioned the moment, "Rich because this is how my parents see me off."

A simple train station farewell has touched hearts online after a woman captured the moment her parents continued smiling and waving at her until her train was almost out of sight. Khushi Solanki shared the wholesome video on Instagram, filming her parents through the train window as she prepared to leave. The quiet moment showed the affection between the daughter and her parents without the need for a long goodbye. As the train began moving, both parents stood on the platform and waved towards Khushi. They continued smiling as the train slowly picked up speed and moved further away.

Her father was also seen taking out his phone, apparently to click a picture or record the farewell. Her mother, meanwhile, kept looking towards the train and waving with a bright smile. Even as the train moved farther down the platform, the couple continued watching and waving. They stayed focused on their daughter through the window until the distance finally became too great and they could no longer see her.

'Rich because this is how my parents see me off'

Khushi summed up the emotional moment with a short caption: “Rich because this is how my parents see me off.” The video struck a chord with viewers, many of whom related the scene to their own experiences with their parents.

One user noticed the small detail of Khushi’s father recording the moment while her mother continued waving. Another called it the best thing they had seen that day.

A viewer said the parents had won the 'metro trend' with their wholesome farewell. Others shared more personal reactions, with one writing, 'Never rich enough to see my parents happily together.'

Another joked that their parents 'throw me off', while someone else said their mobile screen suddenly became blurry while watching the clip.

One viewer recalled leaving for Mumbai and said their parents had done the same thing. Another suggested that Khushi’s father may have been recording to hide his emotions.

The comments repeatedly returned to the same theme: sometimes, the smallest goodbyes reveal the deepest kind of love.