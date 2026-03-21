A private bus with 37 passengers was gutted in a fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram after a tyre burst. The driver acted swiftly to stop the bus and evacuate everyone safely. An Odisha MLA was reportedly among the passengers; no casualties.

A private travel bus was completely gutted by fire after a rear tyre burst near Tarapuram in Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, said officials on Saturday. A total of 37 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, though the bus was completely gutted in the fire.

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Driver's Swift Action Saves Passengers

According to the rural station official, CI Srinivas Bobbili said, "The Odisha Travels bus, en route from Bhubaneswar to Malkajgiri, suddenly went up in flames after the tyre explosion triggered a fire. Acting swiftly, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and ensured all passengers were evacuated safely."

Odisha MLA Among Those on Board

According to initial reports, Mangu Khilla, MLA from Chitrakonda constituency in Odisha (INC), was among the passengers travelling on the bus. He is reported to be safe. More details are awaited. (ANI)