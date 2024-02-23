Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi lauds Kashi's resurgence, calls it 'source of national pride'

    PM Modi conveyed that Kashi's development is a manifestation of Lord Mahadev's blessings, highlighting the city's prosperity under divine favor. Referring to himself as 'nimitt matr' (only a means), he credited Mahadev as the true force behind the city's growth.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 23) expressed immense pride in the resurgence of Kashi's capability and form during the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita prize distribution ceremony at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi. Emphasizing the students' pivotal role in taking the country to new heights during 'Amrit Kaal,' PM Modi hailed their potential and credited Kashi's prosperity to the blessings of Lord Mahadev.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi conveyed that Kashi's development is a manifestation of Lord Mahadev's blessings, highlighting the city's prosperity under divine favor. Referring to himself as 'nimitt matr' (only a means), he credited Mahadev as the true force behind the city's growth. Recognizing the achievements of the students, he distributed prizes and extended congratulations to the winners, acknowledging the significant role of parents in their success.

    Following the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita ceremony, PM Modi participated in pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali, marking the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. The Prime Minister's schedule also included a visit to Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit, and a public function where he inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

    Projects ranged from highway expansions and railway section improvements to the inauguration of an LPG Bottling Plant and a silk fabric printing common facility center for weavers. The extensive agenda reflects the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and promoting economic development in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency.

