Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a single leave since coming to power in 2014: RTI

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised Prime Minister Modi's dedication, emphasizing the nation's good fortune to have a leader like him. Chandrakant Patil, the chief of Maharashtra's BJP, had previously claimed that Prime Minister Modi only sleeps for two hours a day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his work ethic and has not taken a single day off since assuming office in 2014, according to an official Right to Information (RTI) response. The RTI query, filed by Prafful P Sarda, sought information about the number of days Prime Minister Modi had attended office and various events and functions since taking office.

The RTI reply, provided by PMO Under Secretary Parvesh Kumar, stated that Prime Minister Modi had not availed any leave since becoming the Prime Minister. Furthermore, a website link to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was provided, showcasing that the Prime Minister had participated in over 3,000 events, equivalent to nearly one event per day.

This is not the first time such information has come to light. A similar RTI query in 2016 received the same response, with the PMO stating that the Prime Minister can be considered on duty at all times.