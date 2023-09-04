Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a single leave since coming to power in 2014: RTI

    Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised Prime Minister Modi's dedication, emphasizing the nation's good fortune to have a leader like him. Chandrakant Patil, the chief of Maharashtra's BJP, had previously claimed that Prime Minister Modi only sleeps for two hours a day.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a single leave since coming to power in 2014: RTI AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his work ethic and has not taken a single day off since assuming office in 2014, according to an official Right to Information (RTI) response. The RTI query, filed by Prafful P Sarda, sought information about the number of days Prime Minister Modi had attended office and various events and functions since taking office.

    The RTI reply, provided by PMO Under Secretary Parvesh Kumar, stated that Prime Minister Modi had not availed any leave since becoming the Prime Minister. Furthermore, a website link to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was provided, showcasing that the Prime Minister had participated in over 3,000 events, equivalent to nearly one event per day.

    Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO

    Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised Prime Minister Modi's dedication, emphasizing the nation's good fortune to have a leader like him. Chandrakant Patil, the chief of Maharashtra's BJP, had previously claimed that Prime Minister Modi only sleeps for two hours a day.

    This is not the first time such information has come to light. A similar RTI query in 2016 received the same response, with the PMO stating that the Prime Minister can be considered on duty at all times.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Irresponsible fiscal policies will harm..' PM Modi urges states to prioritize fiscal discipline over freebies

    'Irresponsible fiscal policies will harm..' PM Modi urges states to prioritize fiscal discipline over freebies

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's brother Shailendra Mohan promoted as Subedar Major

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's brother Shailendra Mohan promoted as Subedar Major

    WATCH Harish Salve former Solicitor General of India gets married for 3rd time in London gcw

    WATCH: Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India, gets married for 3rd time in London

    Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details AJR

    Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

    Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO AJR

    Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO

    Recent Stories

    'Irresponsible fiscal policies will harm..' PM Modi urges states to prioritize fiscal discipline over freebies

    'Irresponsible fiscal policies will harm..' PM Modi urges states to prioritize fiscal discipline over freebies

    football premier league Roy Keane 'headbutted' by fan during Arsenal vs Man United clash; fans recall tunnelgate with Patrick Vieira snt

    Roy Keane 'headbutted' by fan during Arsenal vs Man United clash; fans recall tunnelgate with Patrick Vieira

    Ishaan Khatter finds love again in new model after breakup with Ananya Panday? Here's what we know ADC

    Ishaan Khatter finds love again in new model after breakup with Ananya Panday? Here's what we know

    Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4 Will it launch in India Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4: Will it launch in India? Here's how much it may cost

    7 OTT series that coincide with World Sexual Health Day ATG

    7 OTT series that coincide with World Sexual Health Day

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon