    Prime accused in Kerala's partner-swapping case dies by suicide

    The prime accused in Kerala's sensational partner-swapping case, Shino Mathew, who allegedly consumed poison soon after his wife, Juby was found murdered a week ago, died at a government medical college hospital on Monday.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 29, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Kottayam: The prime accused in Kerala's sensational partner-swapping case, who allegedly consumed poison soon after his wife was found murdered a week ago, died at a government medical college hospital on Monday.

    Shino Mathew reportedly consumed poison a week ago and was then taken to a private hospital, according to police. Later, he was moved to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he was receiving treatment before he passed away this morning at around 4 a.m. Shino admitted to taking Polonium, a dangerous poison, to the police. 

    The deceased woman's relatives earlier claimed that Mathew had hacked the 26-year-old at her father's house.

    On May 19, her kids reportedly found Juby Jacob (28) at home in nearby Manarcadu, where she was laying in a pool of blood.

    The incident occurred when her father and brother were away at work and the children were out playing.

    It was in January this year, the police busted a gang allegedly involved in partner swapping based on the deceased woman's complaint. Seven persons were detained for their alleged participation in the case, including the woman's husband.

    The police wanted to interrogate Shino after his health improved. However, his condition became worse, and died early today.

    Juby had filed a complaint against Shino alleging that he had coerced her into partner sharing as part of a racket. The racket used social media to operate. Her body was discovered to have bled to death after she moved into her parents' home in Malam. Her death was caused by a severe injury to her neck, an autopsy revealed.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
