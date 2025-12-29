In Noida, the body of an unidentified woman, approximately 22-25 years old, was found in a Sector 142 dumping yard. Discovered inside a bag, her hands and feet were bound, and her face was burnt.

The discovery of an unidentified young woman’s body at a dumping yard in Noida has triggered shock and raised serious concerns about violent crime in the region. The body was found stuffed inside a large bag at a garbage disposal site in Sector 142, with police confirming that the woman’s hands and feet were tightly bound and her face bore burn marks, indicating a brutal attempt to conceal her identity and destroy evidence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The disturbing video has since been obtained. According to @News1IndiaTweet, an unidentified woman’s body, aged about 22–25, was found in a dumping yard in Sector 142, Noida, with limbs tied and face burnt, indicating a suspected murder.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to the police, the body was spotted by sanitation workers early in the morning on Saturday, who immediately alerted authorities. A police team rushed to the site and secured the area before sending the body for post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings suggest that the woman was murdered elsewhere and later dumped at the site, pointing to a planned and deliberate crime.

Scroll to load tweet…

Officials believe the victim is in her early to mid-20s, though her identity remains unknown. Police are examining nearby CCTV footage, checking missing persons reports, and questioning local residents and workers to trace her movements before death. Forensic experts are analysing the burn injuries and ligature marks to determine whether torture or strangulation occurred prior to the killing.

Senior police officers stated that the manner in which the body was disposed of suggests an effort to delay identification and investigation. The dumping yard’s remote location may have been chosen to avoid detection, although investigators remain confident that digital and forensic evidence will help piece together the sequence of events.

The incident has sparked fear among residents and renewed calls for improved surveillance and policing in isolated areas of the city. Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the victim or lead to those responsible.

As the investigation continues, police have assured that all possible angles — including personal disputes, human trafficking links, and organised crime involvement — are being thoroughly examined.