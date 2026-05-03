Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP government on World Press Freedom Day, alleging a decline in democratic norms. He cited India's fall in the press freedom index and claimed journalists face intimidation, arrests, and violence.

Kharge attacks Centre over press freedom, alleges decline in democratic norms

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over press freedom, alleging a steady decline in democratic norms and claiming that journalists are facing intimidation, arrests, and violence under the present regime.

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In a post on X marking World Press Freedom Day, Kharge said, "On World Press Freedom Day, the nation must confront a stark and undeniable reality. Since 2014, India's position in the World Press Freedom Index has steadily declined, falling to 157th place under the BJP regime."

He asserted that a free press should function independently of government influence. "A free press, in its truest sense, does not exist to amplify the government's narrative or conceal its failures. It exists to question authority, to scrutinise power, and to hold those in office accountable," he wrote.

On World Press Freedom Day, the nation must confront a stark and undeniable reality. Since 2014, India’s position in the World Press Freedom Index has steadily declined, falling to 157th place, under the BJP regime. A free press, in its truest sense, does not exist to amplify… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 3, 2026

Highlighting the role of the media in a democracy, Kharge added, "The media preserves the Democratic balance between power and the people. Journalists are the custodians of public truth. As Jawaharlal Nehru had said, 'The freedom of the Press is not just a slogan but an essential attribute of the democratic process.' That essential attribute stands gravely compromised under the present regime."

'Sangh Parivar weaponised legal frameworks'

The Congress chief further alleged misuse of legal provisions to curb independent journalism. "The Sangh Parivar has increasingly weaponised legal frameworks to silence newsrooms. Defamation laws, national security provisions, and sweeping criminal statutes are deployed not as instruments of justice, but as tools of intimidation," he said.

Citing data of journalists who were arrested, Kharge claimed, "Between 2014 and 2020, over 135 journalists were arrested, detained, or interrogated. Between 2014 and 2023, 36 journalists were imprisoned. The scale of persecution has risen sharply, with several journalists booked under draconian laws such as the UAPA."

'Journalists murdered for doing their job'

He also flagged incidents of violence against journalists, alleging a pattern of impunity. "Journalists are being murdered in BJP-ruled states for doing their job. Raghvendra Bajpai in Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh, Rajeev Pratap Singh in Uttarakhand, and Dharmendra Singh Chauhan in Haryana, each of them was reporting on corruption and issues of public interest. Today, they stand as grim reminders of the cost of speaking truth to power," he said.

Kharge further accused the what he called the "BJP-RSS government" of attempting to tighten control over digital platforms. "Not satisfied with its existing control, the BJP-RSS government, in its quest for total dominance, is now seeking to tighten its stranglehold over social media in an attempt to silence it," he said.

"The message of the BJP-RSS is clear: independent journalism will be punished, and compliance will be rewarded. Sections of the media have been reduced to echoing the ruling establishment, while those who persist in asking questions are targeted relentlessly," he added.

Attacking the central government, the senior congress leader asserted that the ruling government must always uphold the long-established norms of Democracy. Kharge added, "As we observe World Press Freedom Day, it is time for deep introspection by all stakeholders. Most importantly, those in power must always uphold the long-established norms of Democracy. Any deviation from these principles, if allowed to persist over time, risks becoming normalised and even accepted, causing lasting damage to democratic norms, values, institutions, and the people they serve. The government of the day must, therefore, hold itself to the highest possible standards."

Kharge extends greetings on INTUC foundation day

In a separate X post, Kharge also extended greetings on the foundation day of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), marking 79 years of its establishment. "As the Indian National Trade Union Congress marks 79 years, I extend heartfelt gratitude to its countless members who have tirelessly fought for labour rights," he said.

As the Indian National Trade Union Congress marks 79 years, I extend heartfelt gratitude to its countless members who have tirelessly fought for labour rights. Inspired by leaders like Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jagjivan Ram, Aruna Asaf Ali, Gulzari Lal… pic.twitter.com/N2oOz6URxq — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 3, 2026

He noted the organisation's ideological roots, saying, "Inspired by leaders like Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Jagjivan Ram, Aruna Asaf Ali, Gulzari Lal Nanda and others, INTUC has stood for the dignity of workers, rooted in Gandhian values."

Kharge added that the occasion should serve as a moment to renew commitment towards labour welfare. "On this foundation day, we must renew our resolve to address emerging challenges, ensuring social security for the unorganised sector, gig and platform workers, khet-mazdoors, artisans and casual labour - advancing the cause of social justice," he said. (ANI)