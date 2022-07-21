Presidential election vote counting today | 10 updates

The counting of votes will begin at 11 am in Parliament House. The outcome is expected around 4 pm.

The counting of votes for the Presidential election will begin at 11 am on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The BJP is making elaborate plans to celebrate Droupadi Murmu's victory, which is expected to outstrip the opposition's Yashwant Sinha far.

Updates:

2) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to visit Murmu at her temporary residence in Teen Murti Marg and congratulate her after the election results, as per sources.

3) The Delhi BJP plans a roadshow from the party headquarters to Rajpath after Murmu's victory. According to sources, many senior leaders will attend the event.

4) The BJP's state units have also planned victory parades, which will occur once the results are released.

5) Murmu's hometown of Rairangpur in Odisha is also getting ready to celebrate with 20,000 sweets. A tribal dance and victory procession are also on the agenda.

6) NDA's selection of Murmu, an Odisha tribal woman and former Jharkhand Governor, is seen as a calculated move to split the opposition and gain support from non-aligned parties such as Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

7) 34 parties backed the opposition candidate, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, and 44 backed Droupadi Murmu, former Governor of Jharkhand. However, several MLAs have admitted to cross-voting in favour of Murmu.

8) The counting of votes will be preceded by sorting and separating the votes of MPs and MLAs. The value of each MP's vote is fixed at 700, whereas the value of MLAs' votes varies by state.

9) The winner of the Presidential election is determined not by who receives the most votes but by who receives more votes than a certain quota. The quota is calculated by adding the votes cast for each candidate, dividing the total by two, and adding '1' to the result. The winner is the candidate who receives more votes than this value.

10) The newly elected President will take the oath of office on July 25.

