    Presidential election 2022: Voting to elect India's 15th President begins; to conclude at 5 pm

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    The presidential election, in which the NDA's Droupadi Murmu is pitted against the joint opposition's Yashwant Sinha, began on Monday.

    Almost 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are eligible to vote, however, nominated MPs and MLAs and members of Legislative Councils cannot vote. 

    Aside from Room 63 on the first floor of Parliament House, which has been converted into a polling station, voting is also taking place at various state assemblies simultaneously. Voting is currently taking place at the Delhi Legislative Assembly in the nation's capital.

    On July 21, the votes will be counted. The secret ballot system is used in the presidential election, and parties cannot issue voting whips to their MPs and MLAs.

    Due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, the value of a Member of Parliament's vote has decreased from 708 to 700 in this presidential election.

    In different states, an MLA's vote has varied values. Each MLA's value of a vote in Uttar Pradesh is 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and 176 in Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra's is 175. The vote value for each MLA in Sikkim is seven, compared to nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram.

    Every elector may indicate as many choices as candidates are running for office under the proportional representation system of a single transferable vote.

    The elector must mark their preferences for the candidates by placing the figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and so on, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.

    According to the Election Commission, while MPs will receive a green ballot paper, MLAs will receive a pink ballot paper to vote on. Separate colours assist the returning officer in determining the value of each MLA's and MP's vote.

    To maintain voting confidentiality, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to allow voters to mark their ballot papers in the presidential election.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
