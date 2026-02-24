President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of C. Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan, replacing one of British architect Edwin Lutyens. Hailed by Amit Shah and PM Modi, the move is seen as a significant step in shedding colonial symbols.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed President Droupadi Murmu, unveiling a bust of C Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian Governor-General of independent India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, amd called it a significant step in shedding colonial symbols. The bust replaces that of Edwin Lutyens, a British architect, symbolising India's move towards embracing its rich heritage and culture.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu Ji unveiling the bust of Thiru C Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan marks a decisive step in shedding colonial symbols and honouring stalwarts of our nation." He said that Rajagopalachari's ideals of duty and integrity continue to inspire generations, reflecting India's civilisational pride. "Rajaji's ideals of duty and integrity will continue to inspire generations in building a self-confident Bharat rooted in its civilisational pride. I urge everyone to visit Rajaji Utsav and draw inspiration from the life and ideals of Thiru C Rajagopalachari," added Amit Shah.

PM Modi Praises 'Rajaji Utsav'

The event, part of Rajaji Utsav, featured dignitaries like Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the initiative, highlighting Rajagopalachari's contributions to India's freedom struggle and governance. Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, was a key figure in India's freedom movement and later served in several important capacities in independent India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Rajaji Utsav as a wonderful initiative bringing out different aspects of Rajaji's rich contributions to the nation and urged people to visit the exhibition and draw inspiration from his life and ideals.

The President Murmu graced the 'Rajaji Utsav' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As part of Rajaji Utsav, an exhibition on the life and work of Rajaji is being organised from February 24 to March 1 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Rajaji Utsav is a wonderful initiative, which brings out different aspects of Rajaji's rich contribution to our nation. I urge you all to visit it and get inspired!"

The prime minister further described the initiative as a commendable effort reflecting India's resolve to honour those who shaped the nation's destiny and to shed remnants of a colonial mindset. He said that Rajaji was a towering scholar, freedom fighter, thinker and administrator whose life embodied integrity, intellect and unwavering commitment to the nation. Responding to the X posts of the President about the aforementioned initiatives, Modi wrote on X, "A commendable effort, which reflects India's resolve to honour those who shaped our destiny and to shed remnants of a colonial mindset. Rajaji was a towering scholar, freedom fighter, thinker and administrator. His life embodied integrity, intellect and unwavering commitment to the nation."

A Step Towards Shedding Colonial Mindset

President Droupadi Murmu today also unveiled the bust of the only Indian Governor General of independent India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The bust of Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Edwin Lutyens.'Rajaji Utsav' initiative is part of a series of steps being taken to shed the vestiges of a colonial mindset and honour the individuals who served India with their extraordinary contributions.

"President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Ji, the first and only Indian Governor General of independent India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the President's handle. "The bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Edwin Lutyens. This initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions," the post read.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, Union Minister JP Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan also attended this event.

Family Expresses Gratitude

BJP leader CR Kesavan, the great-grandson of Rajagopalachari, thanked President Droupadi Murmu for unveiling the bust of the first and the last Governor-General of independent India. Kesavan stated that India has become proud of its civilizational values and alleged that previous Congress regimes deliberately sidelined the glorious sacrifices and selfless contributions of great leaders who fought for the freedom movement. (ANI)