An air ambulance flight from Ranchi to Delhi carrying seven people crashed in a dense forest in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Minister Irfan Ansari directed search and rescue operations. The DGCA has launched a probe into the crash.

Minister Directs Immediate Action

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari, in the early hours of Tuesda,y directed officials to take immediate action and deploy resources for search and rescue operations after a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV, operating a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block in Jharkhand's Chatra district. The District Administration and AAIB teams are at the location, and an investigation is underway. The plane, carrying seven people including two crew members, lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi at 19:34 IST.

In a post on X, Ansari said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation with utmost seriousness. "Upon receiving news of the incident, security agencies and local administration are on high alert. Search and rescue operations have been intensified in the probable area. No official confirmation of any kind has been made yet...I have directed the concerned officials to take immediate necessary action and deploy every possible resource. Our priority is the safe recovery of all passengers...The state government is closely monitoring the situation with utmost seriousness", he said.

Medical Evacuation Flight Crashes

While initial reports from the district administration have confirmed the crash, official confirmation regarding survivors is still pending as teams reach the remote site. Notably, on Monday, a medical evacuation flight turned into a tragedy when a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft, registration VT-AJV, crashed in the dense forests of Jharkhand.

According to DGCA sources, on 23.02.2026, Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating a medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on the sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven people on board, including two crew members. The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST.

Flight's Last Moments and Loss of Contact

After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata. The last known position of the aircraft was approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.

According to Ranchi Airport sources, a medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed.

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. A charter plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from Ranchi Airportm as per DGCA sources.

Investigation Launched

In a press note, the DGCA said, "After establishing contact with Kolkata, the aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi. The District Administration search and rescue team is at the location, and the AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation. Further information will be shared."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe, and a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is being dispatched to the site. Further details on the crash are awaited. (ANI)