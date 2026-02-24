Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed the BJP is nearing its end, accusing the party of trying to 'kill' the MGNREGA scheme and finish Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. He vowed that the Congress party would fight to protect the employment scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar on Monday claimed that the BJP is nearing its final days. Speaking at the MGNREGA Bachao convention at Chikkaballapura, he stated that like the lamp which burns bright before dying, the BJP is nearing its end as it is planning to finish the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Centre trying to kill MGNREGA'

"We are organising this event to save the nation. The Congress party had given employment guarantee to the rural people through the MGNREGA scheme. The Centre is trying to kill the scheme. We need to save MGNREGA and save Gandhiji's legacy," he said.

"Panchayats had the power to decide which works to take up. The scheme ensured work worth Rs 1-2 crore in each of the 5900 panchayats. We need to save MGNREGA," he added.

"MGNREGA is a scheme which gives self-confidence to farmers and labourers, and we need to protect it. Our party and the government have decided to name the panchayat offices after the Mahatma," he said.

'New scheme a death knell for all states'

"Under the new scheme, the states have to bear 40% of the costs. Even the BJP-run states will not be able to implement it. Chandrababu Naidu has also said he won't be able to implement the new scheme. This new scheme is a death knell for all the states," he noted.

BJP copied our guarantee schemes: Shivakumar

"BJP and PM Modi used to criticise our guarantee schemes, but they copied them later. No one can stop the time guarantee scheme. Congress party will not allow anyone to stop it," he said.

"Like they are stealing the voters' rights, they are taking away employment rights too. We will fight till the MGNREGA is reinstated. We need your support in this fight," he added.

On mobile phone ban for children

On the ban on mobile phone usage for under-16-year-olds, he said, "Children are misusing it. Parents have raised this matter. In our schools, we have banned mobile phone usage."