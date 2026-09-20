President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sep 21-23 to present the National Film Awards and attend other events. She also recently extended birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, praising his public service.

President Murmu's Gujarat Visit Schedule

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a three-day visit to Gujarat from September 21 to 23, said a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

During her tour, the President will grace the presentation ceremony of the 72nd National Film Awards at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia on September 22.

On September 23, President Murmu will attend the 75th annual convocation ceremony of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara. On the same day, she will launch the Brahma Kumaris' campaign 'Spiritual Awakening for World Renewal' and inaugurate the 'Global Spiritual Palace' Retreat Centre in Vadodara. Additionally, the President will virtually launch the Brahma Kumaris Nadiad campaign, 'Youth for Viksit Bharat: Awakening Inner Strength for Nation Building', on the occasion.

President Greets PM Modi on 76th Birthday

Earlier, President Murmu on September 17 extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. She praised his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.”

She prayed for his long life and good health so that he can continue his campaign of public service and nation-building. “While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building,” the post read. (ANI)