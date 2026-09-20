Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta condemned the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Swaroop Nagar. She called the incident 'painful and worrying' and assured the victim's family of full legal, counselling, and judicial assistance.

Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta on Sunday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the national capital and assured the victim's family of legal aid, counselling and judicial assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta described the incident as “painful and worrying” and said the Delhi Commission for Women was concerned about preventing such incidents. “These incidents are extremely painful and worrying. The Delhi Commission for Women is certainly concerned about preventing such incidents,” she said.

Gupta, who met with the victim's family earlier, said the family was going through mental anguish and was in a vulnerable condition. She assured them that the Commission would extend all possible support during the difficult period. “We have assured the Commission—and the family—that we will provide all the legal aid, counselling, and judicial assistance it can provide,” she said.

“The police department should also handle this case with transparency and promptly arrest the four perpetrators, three of whom are minors,” she added.

Case Details and Police Action

The case pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor in Swaroop Nagar, which came to light on the morning of September 13 after police found her body in an open field near Jaipal Rana's field at Kushak Road.

Delhi Police arrested four persons, including three juveniles, in connection with the case after analysing footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and tracing a suspected tempo allegedly linked to the crime.

Gupta had spoken to the victim's father on Saturday and sought details about the incident. She assured the family that the Delhi Commission for Women would stand with them and provide all possible assistance.

Delhi Commission for Women member Shyambala was also present during the meeting. The concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer (SHO) were also present at the spot. (ANI)