A political storm erupted over mimicry at Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel hit back at BJP's criticism, questioning why similar concerns were not raised when other leaders' mothers were insulted.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday hit back at the BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, saying that every person's mother deserves respect and questioning why similar concerns were not raised when the mothers of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were allegedly insulted. The political storm erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the stage with stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani on Saturday. BJP leaders sharply criticised the program, alleging that mimicry gestures performed on stage targeted the Prime Minister and his mother.

“Everyone's mother is a mother, not PM Modi's mother alone. Why are their feelings not hurt when they insult Rahul Gandhi's mother or other leaders' mothers? This culture of insulting mothers was started by BJP-RSS and Mahamanav," he said.

Congress Leaders Defend Event, Hit Back at BJP

Congress MP Imraan Masood said the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' has shattered eardrums of the BJP leaders. "Let the elections come. They will find out soon enough. 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' has shattered their eardrums. They see Rahul Gandhi in their dreams and wake up with a start,” Masood said in Ranchi.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo said criticism and mimicry should not be objected to, but opposed the use of abusive language in public conversations. “I do not think it is acceptable to stoop to the level of abusive language in a public conversation. But beyond that, if you're criticising someone in a normal way, even in a joking manner or with mimicry, no one should have any objection to it,” he said in Raipur.

AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the programme had received an overwhelming response and claimed that a large number of young people attended it. “There was an overwhelming response. Across India, across Madhya Pradesh, more than 200,000 youth had reached there just to listen to Rahul Gandhi's speech for the youth. In all these Chhatron Ki Goonj, he never talks about the Congress party, never asks for votes, but this Chhatron Ki Goonj program, organised in collaboration with the youth, is to highlight the issues faced by the youth of the country,” Mir said in Srinagar.

BJP Criticises Congress Over Mimicry Row

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the controversy. “In the greed of giving the chair to an incompetent person, Congress is bent on destruction, and that is why they are making fun of the chair given to an old mother. The old mother got the chair, but this foolish son will never get the chair,” Mishra said in Delhi.

About 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event

Rahul Gandhi addressed students at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' interactive session in Indore, focusing on education costs and employment opportunities.

Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani performed a routine on stage with Rahul Gandhi, which featured mimicry and gestures that BJP leaders claimed insulted the Prime Minister and his late mother. State party leadership maintains that the satire fell within standard comic tradition and that the primary focus remains focused on student welfare and reform. (ANI)