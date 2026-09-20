Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla held its first convocation, with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel attending. Degrees were conferred on 667 students, with dignitaries highlighting increased education access in tribal areas.

The first convocation ceremony of Birsa Munda Tribal University, Rajpipla, established with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held on Sunday in a grand manner. The historic ceremony was attended by Gujarat Governor and Chancellor of the University, Acharya Devvrat, who extended his best wishes to the graduating students for a bright future.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, at the beginning of the ceremony, Chancellor Acharya Devvrat formally inaugurated the first convocation by declaring its commencement. The convocation oath was administered thereafter. Degrees were conferred upon students from various faculties, including Arts, Commerce and Science.

Governor's Address: A Call to Social Responsibility

Addressing the gathering, Governor Devvrat said that the first convocation of Birsa Munda Tribal University was a historic occasion. A convocation marks the beginning of a new chapter in life after an important journey as a student, and along with a degree, students also acquire greater responsibilities.

The Governor said that a total of 26 universities are currently functioning under the state government. Expanding access to higher education in tribal areas is an important foundation for social transformation. Over the past few years, opportunities for higher education among tribal youth have increased, enabling young people to advance in various fields.

Addressing the graduating students, the Governor said that a degree comes with a responsibility towards society. He called upon the students to resolve to make efforts to connect every child in their village or locality who is not attending school with education. He said that educating even one child in a household can bring about a transformation in the entire family environment. Therefore, he urged graduates to undertake small initiatives to promote education wherever they go.

The Governor appealed to the youth to lead a drug-free life and spread the message of de-addiction in society. He urged students to move forward with confidence and make education, values, hard work and honesty the foundation of their lives.

CM Highlights 'Tribal Youth Transformation'

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in his address, said, “This is not merely the first convocation; it is the first celebration of Tribal Youth Transformation inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said that 25 years ago, there was only one college in the region for graduation-level education, and students had to travel to cities such as Surat and Vadodara for higher education. Today, advanced education opportunities have become available closer to home in tribal areas.

He noted that five engineering colleges, six polytechnics and 11 medical colleges have been established in tribal areas. The Chief Minister said that 667 students from Birsa Munda Tribal University are now taking their first steps into society with degrees in graduation, post-graduation and MSW.

Higher education facilities have become available in tribal areas through Birsa Munda Tribal University and Govind Guru University. He expressed the expectation that the youth would contribute to building a developed Gujarat with the spirit of “Nation First”, in line with the resolve of “Viksit Bharat@2047.”

Government Initiatives and University's Vision

Tribal Development Minister Nareshbhai Patel said that several initiatives have been undertaken to promote education in tribal areas. He referred to initiatives such as the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, the CMO stated.

The Minister said that scholarships and various government schemes have expanded opportunities for students from tribal communities to pursue higher education in medicine, engineering and other professional fields.

At the beginning of the programme, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Madhukar Padvi, welcomed the dignitaries and delivered the welcome address. He outlined the university's vision, progress and various academic initiatives. He also provided information about arrangements for specialised research on tribal languages and dialects.

During the ceremony, a total of 47 students were awarded gold and silver medals along with their degrees by the dignitaries. All graduating students were congratulated and wished a bright and successful future. (ANI)