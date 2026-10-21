President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Chhattisgarh for the Nuakhai festival and Bastar Dussehra. She recently spoke on the need for training, financial autonomy, and greater opportunities for traditional artists from remote rural communities.

President Murmu to Visit Chhattisgarh

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chhattisgarh from October 22 to 23, where she will attend events for the Nuakhai festival and Bastar Dussehra, the President's Secretariat said in an official statement released on Wednesday.

On October 22, the President will release a commemorative coin in honour of Pujya Mata Hasi Devi Ji at Lok Bhavan, Raipur. On the same day, she will grace ‘Seva Samman Parv’ and ‘Yuva Prabodhan’ on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival in Raipur, as per the statement.

On October 23, the President will attend Muriya Darbar and grace a public programme on the occasion of Bastar Dussehra at Jagdalpur.

Call to Support Traditional Artists

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday emphasised the need for further training, financial autonomy and greater opportunities for traditional artists, particularly those from remote rural communities, to help them showcase their work on national and international platforms.

Addressing the award ceremony of the 65th National Exhibition of Art in Delhi, the President highlighted the challenges faced by artists practising traditional art forms, including Sohrai, Madhubani and Gond painting, despite growing recognition of their work.

“In metropolitan cities like Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, traditional art forms still exist in their original, authentic state. However, to keep pace with the times and participate in competitive environments, they require a bit of 'extra seasoning'—that is, they need further training,” Murmu said.

She noted that several communities practising traditional art forms continue to live in remote areas, limiting their access to institutions and opportunities that could help them develop their skills and reach wider audiences.

“While Sohrai painting is now globally recognised, the communities themselves remain rooted in their original, remote settings,” she said.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by traditional artists in competing at national and international levels, President Murmu said that despite their acclaim within their own communities, many artists struggle to access institutions dedicated to fine arts.

“I am familiar with the practitioners of Sohrai and Madhubani painting, as well as the Gond artists who are highly acclaimed within their own villages. Yet, they often struggle to participate in national or international-level competitions, largely because they lack access to the institutions dedicated to the fine arts—they live in such interior, isolated regions,” the President said. (ANI)