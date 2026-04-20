President Droupadi Murmu urged probationary officers of Indian Railways and CES (Roads) to uphold integrity and excellence. She said they are joining at a defining moment and that infrastructure is key to economic expansion and national integration.

Probationary Officers of the Indian Railways and Assistant Executive Engineers of the Central Engineering Service (Roads) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. During the interaction, the President underlined that railways and highways are not merely transport systems but key instruments of economic expansion, social inclusion and national integration. She also urged the young officers to uphold the highest standards of public service, stressing integrity, accountability and a commitment to excellence in their professional conduct.

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A Defining Moment for India's Growth

While addressing the officers, the President said that they have joined public service at a defining moment in India's growth story. The nation is moving ahead with the collective resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. As young officers of the Indian Railways and the Central Engineering Service (Roads), they are stepping into roles that directly affect the lives of millions of citizens. She underlined that their decisions and actions will have a direct and lasting impact on the quality of life of citizens.

Infrastructure: The Foundation of a Modern Nation

The President said that infrastructure is the foundation upon which modern nations are built. Railways and highways are not merely systems of transport; they are instruments of economic expansion, social inclusion, and national integration. When a train reaches a remote village or a highway connects a distant region, it opens immense opportunities for the socio-economic development of such regions.

The President emphasised that robust infrastructure reduces logistics costs, boosts trade, attracts investment, and enhances productivity. It strengthens national unity by bringing regions and people closer.

Upholding the Highest Standards of Public Service

She advised officers to remember that numbers alone do not define success. The true measure of their work lies in how it improves people's lives.

The President urged officers to uphold the values of public service, such as integrity, accountability, and commitment to excellence. She said that there will be challenges and moments requiring difficult decisions. In those moments, their values should guide them.

She advised them to always stay curious, keep learning, and promote innovation. She said that the choices they make, the standards they set, and the dedication they show will leave a lasting impact. They are not just administrators but enablers of progress and guardians of public trust. (ANI)