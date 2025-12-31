President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 'SOAR - Skilling for AI Readiness' programme by the Skill India Mission on Jan 1. At Rashtrapati Bhavan, she will confer AI certificates and launch the #SkillTheNation Challenge to promote AI skilling.

President Droupadi Murmu will grace a special programme under SOAR - Skilling for AI Readiness, an initiative of the Skill India Mission, on January 1 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), New Delhi. The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India and reflects the continued commitment of the Government towards preparing India's workforce for an AI-driven future. The programme will be held in the august presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Highlights of the Programme

As per the release, during the event, President Droupadi Murmu will confer Artificial Intelligence (AI) certificates upon learners, including students and Members of Parliament and launch of the national awareness campaign #SkillTheNation Challenge, aimed at encouraging more youth participation in future-ready skilling programmes.

Special Sessions and Inaugurations

As part of the agenda, MSDE will conduct a special "AI for Beginners" session at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as a brief interactive learning module led by a globally renowned AI expert, in collaboration with Google, the Ministry's principal AI skilling partner.

The President will also virtually inaugurate IGNOU Regional Centre at Rairangpur, serving as a key hub for northern Odisha for strengthening employability through skill-oriented programmes and training support, said the release.

MSDE's Push for AI Skilling

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the nature of work and skill requirements across sectors. MSDE has placed strong emphasis on AI skilling, with a focus on accessibility, relevance and inclusion.

Through initiatives such as SOAR - Skilling for AI Readiness, the Ministry is enabling learners to acquire essential AI competencies aligned with emerging industry needs. (ANI)