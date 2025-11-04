On Guru Nanak Jayanti eve, President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings, urging citizens to follow Guru Nanak's teachings of equality and service. CJI BR Gavai also marked the occasion with a community langar.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conveyed greetings and wishes on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday.

In his message, Om Birla stated that Guru Nanak Dev's teachings awakened in society the spirit of compassion, service, and coexistence, making religion a means for the welfare of humankind. "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the Prakash Parv of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Dev Ji illuminated the world with the ideals of humanity, equality, and truth," Om Birla said.

"His teachings awakened in society the spirit of compassion, service, and coexistence, and made religion a means for the welfare of humankind. He conveyed the message of uniting humanity beyond caste, creed, and discrimination, and taught that righteous action and good deeds are the essence of life. May the sacred teachings of Guru Sahib continue to guide us for ages to come on the path of truth, love, and selfless service," he added.

President Murmu Extends Greetings

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended her greetings to citizens on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, calling upon people to imbibe the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in their lives and work towards building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially our Sikh brothers and sisters."

"This occasion inspires us to adopt the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and guides us towards building a better society. His message teaches us that living a life based on truth, justice and compassion is the true measure of success. His teachings emphasise one God and human equality. He inspires us to live with honesty and to share resources with one another," President Murmu said.

The President further said, "On this occasion, let us imbibe the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in our lives and follow the path shown by him to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation."

CJI Marks Occasion with Community Langar

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with other Supreme Court judges, participated in a community langar at the Supreme Court canteen to mark the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti. CJI-designate Justice Surya Kant was also present during the occasion, which saw judges and court staff coming together to observe the spiritual and communal aspects of the festival.

About Gurpurab Celebrations

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service. Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night.

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb. (ANI)