President Droupadi Murmu visited Odisha, offering prayers at the Jagannath and Biraja Devi temples. She also addressed the Fakir Mohan University convocation in Balasore, inaugurating a new auditorium and speaking about national progress.

President Murmu Offers Prayers in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, on Wednesday. The President also offered prayers at Biraja Devi Temple in Jajpur, commonly known as Navi Gaya, and performed Pinda Daan at the temple.

Addresses Fakir Mohan University Convocation

During her visit to Odisha, President Murmu addressed the Fakir Mohan University convocation ceremony in Balasore. She also inaugurated the university's new auditorium, marking a significant addition to the campus.

At the event, President Murmu said that the growth, security and technological development of all sections of society will accelerate the country's progress. In a post on X, the President's office said, "President Droupadi Murmu graced the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University and inaugurated its new Auditorium at Balasore, Odisha. The President said that the growth, security and technological development of all sections of society will accelerate the country's progress. All universities in the country have a crucial role to play in this field."

Cites Fakir Mohan Senapati as Inspiration

Following the event, President Murmu praised the pioneering Indian writer and poet, highlighting that Fakir Mohan is a source of inspiration for her and that his influence remains undiminished to this day.

"I had been deeply influenced, in many ways, by Fakir Mohan Senapati's timeless short story 'Rebati' ever since my school days. That influence remains undiminished to this day. Fakir Mohan wrote this story in the latter part of the nineteenth century. The stubborn determination of a young girl to pursue her education in those days remains etched in my memory like Olivia's signature. I was studying in a remote, rural tribal village. Staying resolute in my own determination, I went to Bhubaneswar and completed my high school and college education. Therefore, Fakir Mohan is a source of inspiration for me. He had also established a girls' school in Balasore. Today, his dream has come true," said the President's office.

Amrit Udyan Opening

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu attended the opening of the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026 on February 1, according to an official statement from the President's Secretariat. The Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open to the public from February 3 to March 31.

People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (last entry at 5.00 p.m.). The Udyan will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 on account of Holi, as per the statement. (ANI)