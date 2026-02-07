President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bastar Pandum 2026 in Jagdalpur. She lauded the government's decisive action against Maoism, which is bringing peace to the region, and urged surrendered individuals to have faith in democracy.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bastar Pandum 2026 at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that when farmers sow seeds in this fertile land, it is Pandum. When the mango season arrives, it is Pandum. The people of Bastar celebrate every aspect of life. She said that others can learn this way of life from the people of Bastar.

End of Maoist Terror Brings New Hope

"The traditions and culture of Bastar have always attracted people, but unfortunately, this region was plagued by Maoism for four decades. As a result, people here suffered immensely. The youth, tribals, and Dalit brothers and sisters were the worst affected. But, due to the decisive action taken by the Government of India against Maoist terror, the atmosphere of insecurity, fear, and mistrust that prevailed for years is now coming to an end. Those associated with Maoism are abandoning the path of violence, bringing peace back to the lives of the citizens," the President said, according to an official release.

Focus on Rehabilitation and Development

The President also noted that a large number of people in Chhattisgarh, who were previously involved in Maoist terror, have surrendered. She underlined that the government is ensuring that those who have laid down arms and returned to the mainstream can lead normal lives.

"Many development and welfare schemes are being implemented for them. The state government's 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana' is playing a significant role in empowering the villagers," Murmu said.

She expressed happiness over the new dawn of development that is breaking in Bastar. "Electricity, roads, and water facilities are becoming available in every village. Schools that had been closed for years are reopening, and children are attending classes," she noted, saying, "This is a very encouraging picture that is bringing joy to all citizens."

President's Appeal to Former Insurgents

The President appreciated those who have abandoned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream and urged them to have complete faith in the country's Constitution and democracy. She said that they should have trust in the democratic system and move forward with hard work and dedication.

Prioritizing Education and Welfare

She emphasised that the welfare of the poor, deprived and backward classes is a special priority for the government. "Through programmes like the PM-JANMAN Yojana and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, the benefits of development are reaching the most deprived tribal villages," she said.

The President called education the cornerstone of individual and community development. "Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been established in tribal areas so that children from these regions can receive a good education," she said while urging all parents and guardians to educate their children. She said, "This is how the future of Chhattisgarh and India will brighten."

Embracing Development While Preserving Heritage

The President said that the ancient traditions of Chhattisgarh remain deeply rooted and vibrant even today. The Bastar Dussehra, dedicated to Goddess Danteshwari, is a unique example of tribal culture and brotherhood. We must draw inspiration from our glorious history to build a bright future. She urged people to embrace development while preserving their rich heritage.

The President stated that the Bastar region is rich in natural resources. The people of the region are dedicated and hardworking. She urged the people of the region, especially the youth, to take advantage of the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the state and central governments. She said that their progress and prosperity are crucial for the progress of Chhattisgarh and for Viksit Bharat, the release noted.

