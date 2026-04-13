President Droupadi Murmu began her three-day Gujarat visit, receiving a warm welcome. She attended the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot, highlighting the role of AIIMS in providing quality healthcare and medical education.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Ahmedabad Airport as part of her three-day visit to Gujarat, where she was warmly welcomed by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, a release said.

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On this occasion, Minister of State Praful Pansheriya, Chief Secretary MK Das, In-charge Director General of Police KLN Rao, Air Marshal Mehtab Singh Deswal, GOC Gaurav Bagga, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik, and Ahmedabad Collector Sujeet Kumar, along with other senior officials, greeted and welcomed the President.

President Addresses AIIMS Rajkot Convocation

President Murmu graced and addressed the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot at Rajkot, Gujarat on Monday, the President's Secretariat said in an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that several AIIMS have been established across the country to provide world-class tertiary healthcare at an affordable cost. "They are playing a pivotal role in providing quality medical education, fostering research and innovation, undertaking public health initiatives, and formulating national health policies."

She said that the commitment of AIIMS to advancing healthcare through innovative research and patient care is praiseworthy. The President said that AIIMS Rajkot is a new institution. "It has a long journey ahead in the fields of medical education, research and service."

Urges Focus on Regional Health Challenges

She urged the policymakers of the AIIMS Rajkot to incorporate into their objectives not only the core goals of AIIMS but also the resolution of the specific health challenges prevalent in this region. as per statement.

Highlights Importance of Good Governance

She underlined that good governance plays a pivotal role in the healthy growth of any organisation. "Steps taken right at the outset to ensure good governance and transparency will have a far-reaching impact on the development of this institution". (ANI)