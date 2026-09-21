Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore has urged the Himachal Pradesh government to increase the support price for apples to Rs 20 per kg, citing rising input costs. He said he, along with other MLAs, has submitted a memorandum to CM Sukhu on the issue.

Congress MLA from Theog Kuldeep Singh Rathore has urged the Himachal Pradesh government to increase the support price for apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) from the existing Rs 12 per kg to at least Rs 20 per kg, citing rising input costs and crop losses faced by growers.

Rathore was addressing reporters on Monday in Shimla, He said apple growers were struggling with increasing expenditure on labour, fertilisers, manure, fungicides and pesticides, while adverse weather conditions had also affected the crop.

“The MIS price for apples should be increased from Rs 12 to at least Rs 20 per kg. The cost of production has increased substantially, and the existing rate is not sufficient to provide relief to apple growers,” Rathore said.

He said the apple crop had been affected this year as well, while production costs continued to rise. He also said a reduction in import duties on apples from foreign countries was affecting domestic growers.

Rathore said the government had increased prices for several agricultural commodities, including milk, turmeric, wheat, kinnow and mango, but the MIS price for apples had not been revised accordingly. He said around 13-14 Congress MLAs had jointly submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seeking an increase in the apple MIS price to at least Rs 20 per kg.

Rathore opposes proposed UPI charges

“The Chief Minister has assured us that the demand would be considered sympathetically. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has also been asked to prepare a draft on the issue and submit it to the Chief Minister,” Rathore said.

Rathore also opposed the proposed increase in Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions, saying the additional burden could ultimately be passed on to consumers. He said digital payments had expanded rapidly in the country and people were increasingly preferring UPI over cash transactions.

Concerns raised over Kishau dam project

“People are already bearing the burden of taxes and various charges. Any additional charge on digital transactions could ultimately become a burden on consumers, and the government should reconsider the decision in the larger public interest,” he said. The government has said that UPI MDR will not be passed on to consumers.

On the Memorandum of Understanding signed for the Kishau dam project, Rathore welcomed the move but urged the government to carefully assess its environmental and social implications. He said the project was expected to provide Himachal Pradesh with more than Rs 2,000 crore in benefits, but concerns relating to the environment, climate change and displacement must not be overlooked.

Citing the example of people displaced by the Pong Dam, Rathore said many affected families were still seeking resolution of their demands and rehabilitation-related issues. “While the states benefiting from the project must get their due benefits, the possible environmental and social impact on Himachal Pradesh must also be taken into account,” he said.

Claims on Central funds

Rathore said increasing instances of extreme weather and disasters in Himachal Pradesh made it necessary to examine the environmental impact of large dams and tunnel projects carefully. He also claimed that the Revenue Deficit Grant to Himachal Pradesh had been discontinued and alleged that the Rs 1,500 crore assistance announced by the Centre after the recent disaster had not been received by the state.

Comments on PM mimicry controversy

On the controversy over the mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rathore said there was a distinction between mimicry and abusive language. “There is a difference between mimicry and abusing someone. I have seen the clip, and there is no abusive language against the Prime Minister in it,” he said.

Rathore said political leaders were often mimicked and such incidents should not be unnecessarily given a serious interpretation. He also accused BJP leaders of allegedly using objectionable language against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother, saying such language was equally inappropriate.

“If an apology is being demanded over mimicry, then BJP leaders should also apologise for the alleged objectionable language used against opposition leaders,” Rathore said. (ANI)