President Droupadi Murmu extended Chhath Puja greetings to the nation, highlighting the festival's values of devotion and discipline. She urged citizens to practice environmental responsibility by protecting rivers and vital water bodies.

President Murmu Extends Warm Greetings To Citizens On Chhath Puja

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja, describing it as a festival symbolising devotion to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, and called upon people to collectively work towards protecting and conserving rivers and other water bodies. In a message shared on the official X handle of the President of India, Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion.

"On the auspicious occasion of Chhath, the festival of faith and Sun worship, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. This festival symbolises deep reverence for Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya," she said.

Highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the four-day festival, the President said Chhath Puja reflects the values of devotion, discipline and dedication, with devotees offering 'Arghya' to the Sun God while praying for happiness, prosperity and the well-being of their families.

"Celebrated over four days, it highlights the importance of our cultural traditions through devotion, discipline and dedication. During Chhath Puja, devotees offer 'Arghya' to Surya Dev, praying for happiness, prosperity and the well-being of their families," she said.

Murmu further emphasised that the festival encourages people to express gratitude towards nature and recognise their responsibility towards environmental conservation. "The festival inspires us to express gratitude to nature and to preserve the environment. May this sacred festival bring joy and peace to all, and promote love and harmony in society, "the President said.

She also urged citizens to use the occasion to reaffirm their commitment towards protecting rivers and other water bodies, which hold significance in the observance of the festival.

"May this sacred festival bring joy and peace to all, and promote love and harmony in society. On this occasion, let us pledge to fulfil our responsibility to protect and conserve rivers and other water bodies," she added.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated over four days and is marked by rigorous rituals, fasting and prayers. The festival began on November 13 this year with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on November 14. On November 15, devotees observe Sandhya Arghya, offering prayers and water to the setting Sun at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies. The festival will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun, followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast. The festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. (ANI)