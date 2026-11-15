Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra slammed the former AAP government for restricting Chhath Puja, while asserting that the current administration is facilitating grand, unrestricted celebrations for devotees across 1,400 ghats in the capital.

BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Accuses AAP of Restricting Chhath Puja Events

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of restricting Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna, claiming that the festival was now being celebrated on a grand scale at more than 1,400 ghats across the national capital.

In a post on X, Mishra highlighted the arrangements made by the present BJP government for the festival and said that devotees were being welcomed to celebrate Chhath Puja without restrictions. "They (AAP) sat there imposing a ban. We have rolled out the red carpet. Today, grand Chhath Puja celebrations are being held at more than 1,400 ghats in Delhi. CM @gupta_rekha will also offer prayers with hundreds of thousands of devotees in Sonia Vihar," Mishra wrote.

Targeting Kejriwal, the Delhi Minister further alleged that the previous government had prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna for several years. "Kejriwal had kept Chhath Puja banned in the Yamuna for years. Today, the Delhi government is welcoming devotees with open arms," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday levelled allegations against the AAP, claiming that dead fish were being dumped into the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja to create a negative impression about the river and the Delhi government.

Chhath Puja, a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, began on November 13 this year with Nahay Khay, the first ritual of the festival.